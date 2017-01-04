DISGUSTING! Democrats Make Pledge To BLOCK All Of Trump’s SCOTUS Nominees

Chuck Schumer took to MSNBC to tell all 10 of their viewers that he will do everything within his power to block any and all of Trump’s Supreme Court nominees. This is not the first time he’s done something like this. In fact, he seems an awful lot like a one-trick pony.

The fact that he’s saying that no matter who Trump picks, he plans to oppose them is just childish and unnecessarily divisive.

One could even say he’s being an obstructionist.

Let’s just be proud that he wasn’t angry with Republicans when they wanted to postpone selecting a SCOTUS nominee until after the 2016 election.

“Having a deadlocked, 4-4 court could lead to judicial chaos surrounding environmental protections, voting rights, and so many other issues that are important to everyday Americans. This delay has gone on long enough, it’s time for the Senate to do the job we were elected to do,” he said at the time.

Oh dear. I must have been thinking of someone else.

I’m glad he’s come to terms with a 4-4 SCOTUS, but it’s time to put your big boy pants on and start confirming a nominee, because that’s “the job you were elected to do.” Or maybe that only applies when the President doing the nominating isn’t a Republican?

Watch his sad interview below:

Congress is full of hypocrites and liars, and that’s exactly why Trump was elected in the first place. This guy is the reason the American people opted for a straight-shooter like Trump, and not an establishment hack like Hillary. Congratulations, you just played yourself.