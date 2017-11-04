Dominos Are Falling! Former DNC Chair Turns On Obama- Throws Him Under The Bus!

I thought I would be able to survive on the juicy, sweet, sweet tears of the leftists when Donald Trump won the presidency for quite some time. It turns out, it gets even more juicy.

Donna Brazile, former interim DNC Chairwoman is putting out a new book entitled, “Hacks: The Inside Story of the Break-ins and Breakdowns that Put Donald Trump in the White House.” In the book, she goes after the Obamas saying they left the party in massive debt after the reelection campaign in 2012. Don’t worry Donna, they left us all in debt too. 20 trillion to be exact. She also accused the Obamas of only paying off a portion of the debt. You’re lucky sweetheart, we Americans will never pay off our national debt. It is the albatross we didn’t ask for but it is the one we all have to bear.

I mean, how many more bombshells can this woman drop? She’s dropping bombs like she was the president of the United States that won a Nobel Peace Prize for rhetoric and being black. I’ve seriously chosen the wrong profession. It pays to be in politics.

The bombshell:

“’The Saturday morning after the convention in July, I called Gary Gensler, the chief financial officer of Hillary’s campaign. He wasted no words. He told me the Democratic Party was broke and $2 million in debt,’ Brazile wrote. She found out that Obama had ‘left the party $24 million in debt — $15 million in bank debt and more than $8 million owed to vendors after the 2012 campaign — and had been paying that off very slowly.’ Gensler admitted the party was completely under the mercy of Hillary Clinton’s campaign, which had paid down much of the party’s overall debt. Hillary for America and the Hillary Victory Fund had taken care of 80 percent of the remaining debt in 2016, about $10 million, and had placed the party on an allowance,’ Brazile wrote. Brazile, who at the time was an officer of the party, was shocked that this had seemingly been approved by then DNC Chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz without a single DNC officer knowing.”

A book excerpt posted by Politico:

On the phone Gary told me the DNC had needed a $2 million loan, which the campaign had arranged. “No! That can’t be true!” I said. “The party cannot take out a loan without the unanimous agreement of all of the officers.” × 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now “Gary, how did they do this without me knowing?” I asked. “I don’t know how Debbie relates to the officers,” Gary said. He described the party as fully under the control of Hillary’s campaign, which seemed to confirm the suspicions of the Bernie camp. The campaign had the DNC on life support, giving it money every month to meet its basic expenses, while the campaign was using the party as a fund-raising clearinghouse. Under FEC law, an individual can contribute a maximum of $2,700 directly to a presidential campaign. But the limits are much higher for contributions to state parties and a party’s national committee. Individuals who had maxed out their $2,700 contribution limit to the campaign could write an additional check for $353,400 to the Hillary Victory Fund—that figure represented $10,000 to each of the 32 states’ parties who were part of the Victory Fund agreement—$320,000—and $33,400 to the DNC. The money would be deposited in the states first, and transferred to the DNC shortly after that. Money in the battleground states usually stayed in that state, but all the other states funneled that money directly to the DNC, which quickly transferred the money to Brooklyn. “Wait,” I said. “That victory fund was supposed to be for whoever was the nominee, and the state party races. You’re telling me that Hillary has been controlling it since before she got the nomination?” Gary said the campaign had to do it or the party would collapse.

The left is eating itself, and people aren’t happy.

.@donnabrazile, I’m so disappointed in you. You sold your soul & betrayed loyal Democrats for 30 pieces of silver. You’re as bad as Trump! 😡 — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) November 4, 2017

This was all conspicuously absent in “What Happened” by Hillary Clinton. I’m sure she just forgot about it, like the time she “forgot” to hand over her email server to the FBI. I’m glad the DNC is in disarray. Maybe we can call a convention of the states and seriously limit the federal government’s power with a new New Deal for the millennium. Wishful thinking, I know, but I’m tired of paying half my paycheck in taxes.