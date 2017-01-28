VIDEO: Donald Trump Reveals That He Needs ‘Gods Help’ These Next 4 Years

President Trump was recently interviewed by David Brody of The Brody File on CBN, the Christian Broadcast Network. And Mr. Brody asked the President about his spiritual journey and whether or not he felt the need to pray more, given the gravity of the office of President.

Trump’s response was humble and acknowledged the importance of his decisions made as President. He responded; “The office is so powerful that you need God even more because your decisions are…these are questions of massive life and death.”

Only God knows what is in a man’s heart. But it is certainly a good thing that the leader of our nation both acknowledges God, and his need to pray. God calls and uses whomever He will. Scripture tells us in Romans 13:1, “For all authority comes from God, and those in positions of authority have been placed there by God.” (NLT)

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

And in Ephesians 1:21 we are further assured that “Now he (God) is far above any ruler or authority or power or leader or anything else—not only in this world but also in the world to come.” (NLT)

President Trump can and will be used by God to effect positive change in this nation. It is already a positive change to see a President talking about God. Let’s pray that God will give our President continued wisdom.

See video of interview below.