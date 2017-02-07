Elderly Vietnam Veteran Uses His 2nd Amendment To Protect Against TWO Thugs- 1 DEAD

To know that our young people today have no problem doing what these two tried to do to this elderly veteran exist…is brutally disheartening. However, to also know that we have the 2nd Amendment to protect those that truly believe in it’s purpose…well that’s just a story that needs to be told.

70-year old Vietnam veteran had no choice but to defend himself up against 2 thugs that had pulled a gun on him. He was legally carrying, and after that gun fight…there was 1 hero, 2 dead, and 1 who lived to regret it.

As this veteran was dropping off his friend at home, a car pulled up with a 19-year old and 23-year old male inside. They had begun to ask for directions and when he got closer they pulled a gun on him.

They thought he being elderly would be an easy target, and have plenty for them to steal.

Cowards.

Well, the joke was on them…this veteran pulled out his gun and shot at both of the men as they tried to rob him. The 19-year old was killed and the 23-year old was taken to the hospital shortly after injured from the encounter with this veteran.

Immediately after this incident there was concern from locals that the veteran would be attacked by the media and local authorities for using his 2nd Amendment right. However, state attorney for Madison County, Tom Gibbons stated the shooting was justified.

“He feared for his own life,” Gibbons told the NBC affiliate. “He feared for the life of his friend and just took decisive action in that moment.” Gibbons credited the veteran with potentially ending a crime spree, because of the likelihood the two suspects were involved in other violent crimes in Missouri and Illinois.

“We’re able to probably, I believe, able to solve possibly dozens of other armed robberies in the area,” he told the news station. “This is an example of a law-abiding citizen protecting himself, exercising his right to self-defense.”

The veteran himself left the encounter uninjured and will not be facing charges. The surviving 23-year old thug will be charged with the murder of his accomplice for his involvement with the crime against his Veteran.

Once he is released from the hospital, he will be held without bond, and could be facing 20-60 years in prison if he gets convicted.

“If you’re engaged in a forcible felony and someone—no matter who—dies during the course of your crime, you are accountable for murder,” Gibbons said.

I couldn’t agree more.