EPIC TAKE DOWN! Rob Schneider LEVELS Democrats With ONE PRICELESS Tweet!

The only thing the freaking mainstream media wants to report is lies…and those lies are about the alleged tale of Trump and his “connection” to Russia, and how this ‘fake’ …not real…made-up mythical partnership brought about the political destruction of Hillary Clinton.

Of course…to them, she didn’t lose because her lack of character, a soul, and her love for lies, deceit, and let’s not forget her ‘killer’ lack of respect for our nation’s heroes.

Of course then you have Hollywood and the crazies from there talking about all things…unimportant and acting the sky is falling when their feelings get hurt.

BUT..now? NOW we finally have some common sense coming out of Hollywood and boy is it welcomed. It’s been exhausting dealing with all the ‘stupid’ that has been plaguing the minds of Americans from the left for the last…100 years.

So here you go…something out of Hollywood that just makes sense.

Enjoy.

Actor Rob Schneider sent out a blistering tweet today setting the record straight as to who’s to blame for Hillary’s loss, and, boy oh boy, are Democrats sore.

2010 Dems lost the House

2012 Dems lost the Senate

2016 Dems lost the White House

2017 Dems lost ability to reason

It's not Russia, it's YOU — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) March 29, 2017

That had to sting a little. Guess somebody’s going to need a dab of burn cream after that one. The Internet went wild for Schneider’s tweet:

@RobSchneider Finally someone says it!! — David Garcia (@DavidGOficial) March 29, 2017

@RobSchneider Oh thank God…I thought all of Hollywood lost their mind… Thank you so Rob…thank you so — Furious Nurse (@Furiousnurse) March 30, 2017

I couldn’t agree more, it is so nice to see that Hollywood isn’t made up of all LUNATIC progressives…

@RobSchneider thank you! That's what we've been trying to say. — sane millennial (@michaeltoni93) March 29, 2017

Now for my favorite reply thus far…

Thank you Rob, it’s so nice to see someone from the entertainment part of this nation who actually isn’t 100 percent brainwashed by progressive GARBAGE!

Perhaps one day all the whiny leftists who still want to blame Russia for their own epic failure will get a clue, and wake up to reality.

But…probably not.