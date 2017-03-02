Ex-Clinton volunteer pays a heavy price for nasty swipe at widow of fallen SEAL

This truly is a new low even for the Hillary Campaign and Support team. Carry Owens in the Wife of the late Ryan Owens, a Navy SEAL who was tragically killed a month ago. He died a hero, sacrificing all that he had for his nation.

In Donald Trump’s speech in the chamber he specifically drew attention to the sacrifice of heroes like Ryan Owens. It was a powerful moment and the entire audience was clearly very touched and humbled by the mandate to care for those who have cared for and protected us.

Donald Trump said of Ryan Owens,

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

“Our veterans have delivered for this nation—and now we must deliver for them,” The entire audience stood emotionally in applause at this moment.

“Ryan died as he lived: a warrior, and a hero – battling against terrorism and securing our nation,” Trump added.

It was a powerful moment, but somehow someone was able to find fault with the moment, and turned nastily on the widow of Ryan Owens. And, Surprise! It just so happens to be former Barack Obama AND Hillary Clinton volunteer, Dan Grilo.

Exact attack:



Hatred from the other side. I would think this is beyond what a human is capable of saying to someone, but it's not! pic.twitter.com/nNVfFWJmDh — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 1, 2017

Soon after the tweet was posted it was deleted, the account eventually taken down as well. But it was up enough time for some serious things to happen, including for Dan to lose his job. His former employer made this statement:

“Regardless of whether the comments in the tweet were intended to cause the hurt and anger that they ultimately generated, they were unacceptable to us, and the individual who issued the tweet is no longer affiliated with Liberty,” the statement said.



Hatred from the other side. I would think this is beyond what a human is capable of saying to someone, but it's not! pic.twitter.com/nNVfFWJmDh — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 1, 2017

Good! To find a way to abandon basic humanity and condemn the widow of a man who died defending your country and home is so fundamentally classless and wrong.

Watch the latest video at video.foxnews.com