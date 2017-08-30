Famous conspiracy theorist claims mysterious planet Nibiru is ‘about to destroy Earth’

Did you know that Earth is supposed to be destroyed next month? Well neither did I, but according to conspiracy theorist David Meade, “Planet X” is being forced closer to our planet and will eventually collide with us.

He claims that the Bible and clues left on the pyramids back up what he’s saying, but NASA (generally considered an authority on what’s happening in space) deny any such theories, and say we’re not at risk of a dangerous collision.

Christian numerologist and author of the book “Planet X – The 2017 Arrival” David Meade is warning that we could all be dead in a matter of weeks thanks to Nibiru, which be believes is barrelling toward Earth as we speak.

If he’s right (which I highly doubt) the collision should take place somewhere between September 20th and the 23rd. And just how does he know this, exactly?

Well the Bible and the pyramids, of course!

“It is very strange indeed that both the Great Sign of Revelation 12 and the Great Pyramid of Giza both point us to one precise moment in time – September 20 to 23, 2017. Is this the end of the Church Age and the transition to the Day of the Lord? ‘There couldn’t be two greater witnesses.”

He believes that the planet should be visible in the sky by mid-September before it plows into Earth. Boy wouldn’t that be scary, if it were true? Being able to see the thing that is about to kill you looming overhead, growing steadily larger as the days went by, as if reminding you that your hours are short?

NASA has previously labeled this as an “internet hoax” and still maintains that Nibiru isn’t coming for us, but it does raise an interesting question: Do you think they would let the world know if it was real? News that like would cause mass panic and the rule of law would very quickly break down if you released information like that, so it makes one wonder.

That being said, I’m not entirely convinced that this is anything less than a 2012-style theory, and I’m sure that we’ll all wake up on September 24th, put on our Sunday best, and head to church while thanking the Lord for another day.

H/T: Daily Mail