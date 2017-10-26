FBI Informant Now Cleared to Break Silence on Clinton-Uranium One Deal, Will Talk to Congress

I haven’t been this happy since the final Harry Potter book came out. But it’s a sick, twisted pleasure because I know that this could potentially land Hillary Clinton in jail.

What will also be fun is watching her followers suddenly switch from believing Russia is evil (because Trump) to believing that they’re not so bad and really this is all just sexism because America can’t stand the thought of a strong woman in power and blah blah blah.

The Department of Justice has finally lifted a gag order on an FBI informant who will now be able to testify in front of Congress with regards to the Uranium deal.

He has been cleared to disclose ““any information or documents he has” with regards to the case, and specifically “Russian-owned companies” mining Uranium in the United States. If Russia was as terrible as Hillary Clinton has pretended they are, wouldn’t she have tried to do something to sever our ties with them? Not give them more Uranium?

“As of tonight, the Department of Justice has authorized the informant to disclose to the chairmen and ranking members of the Senate Committee on the Judiciary, the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, and the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, as well as one member of each of their staffs, any information or documents he has concerning alleged corruption or bribery involving transactions in the uranium market,” said DOJ spokesman Ian Prior in a statement.

Now I’m not entirely sure what kind of information this guy has, but if it’s good enough we could actually see Hillary Clinton (and perhaps Bill Clinton as well) face jail time for their actions. After all this time, they have gotten away with so much and I think it’s time that we finally give them what they deserve.

If we had an official in the United States government that is taking bribes from foreign nations in exchange for something that would harm up in the future, I think Americans have the right to know, and I think we have the right to throw that person behind bars for endangering all of us. Especially now that they’re touting all of the dangers of a partnership with Russia, we can use their own words against them. Liberals will undoubtedly try to backtrack in an attempt to save Hillary, but this goes beyond national politics, into global dynamics and whether she made a deal that put all of America in danger.