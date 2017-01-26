First Lady Melania Trump to FIGHT BACK against disgusting leftist attacks

Melania Trump and her son Barron have been constantly under attack for everything they say and do. The attacks have been vicious and unfair. This is especially true when it comes to her son. The attacks have been brutal and unfair. And she is finally taking a stand and fighting back on the matter.

According to Page Six, the first lady “has had enough of left-leaning stars taking cheap shots at her and her son Barron,” so she is assembling a team of staffers that will help her manage attacks on her family.

The attacks have only increased since the inauguration of her husband this past week. In fact, people have been so heartless as to say that the son is unstable, even tweeting that he will likely be a shooter or a rapist. It is unfathomable that people in the spotlight and in power are willing to be so cruel and despicable.

A few months ago these very people were angry and calling Donald Trump a bully. Today, they have definitely taken the role of bully upon themselves.