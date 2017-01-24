Here’s The Question No Liberal Protester Can Answer

There have now been a ton of reports that the hundreds of thousands of women sauntering around in Washington Saturday made a big scene and a lot of noise that caught the attention of the world. But for many women, it’s more of a show without any real meaning.

Asked about the following day’s big event at the inauguration, a number of women who supported Trump weren’t sure what all the agitation was about.

Susan Clarke, 50, who came to the capital from Charlotte, North Carolina gave this remark:

“I think it’s great, do your thing, but I just don’t know what they’re doing it for. They’re talking about rights, women’s rights, but what rights are being taken away from any women? I don’t understand what the point is.”

In what has bee reported as over 600 cities all around the world, hundreds of thousands of women marched and paraded around in their “pussy hats,” a wool hat that looks like a pink cat head with ears, but it was all a bit confusing to women that McClatchy spoke with.

“They can protest, it’s their right, but don’t call it the ‘Women’s March.’ That makes it sounds like it’s a big unified thing, when really they’re picking very divisive issues and protesting against Trump – who by the way is now our president – instead of for something that would bring us all together. It’s not all women.”

The number might surprise you, and they don’t lie, but 53 percent of white women and 43 percent of all women voted for Trump.

The ladies that organized the event have taken a firm stand that the march isn’t an anti-Trump protest but rather a rallying cry for women’s issues and a range of all those loony liberal causes that, get this, COULD be threatened by the Trump administration.

Nothing has happened – yet they protest.

The event’s policy political program covers issues such as racial profiling, climate change, abortion and LGBTQ rights, and if you take the time to look at the official website, you’ll discover lists of 177 partners including Planned Parenthood, the Human Rights Campaign, the NAACP and Voto Latino.

Who want’s to bet there’s a George Soros somewhere in there too?