Hillary Clinton Now DEFENDING Fact That She Paid For Trump Dossier [VIDEO]

Now I mean this – there is no end. NO end to Hillary Clinton’s excuses for her actions or non-actions. To that point, she was just on the the Daily Show with Trevor Noah, and said flat out that her and her campaign, paying for the notorious Steele dossier that looked into Donald Trump – her opponent – was totally acceptable…But of course not colluding with Russia to try and influence the 2016 election – a CLAIM that has ZERO evidence behind it.

Notice the difference between the two? One she did, and was CAUGHT, the other Trump didn’t do, and there is no evidence of at all…

Here is a bit of her giving off the excuse on the Daily Show:

In Clinton’s crappy book she recently regurgitated – the one with all her excuses of how her loss of the election was everyone’s fault except hers – she accused the former FBI director Comey of ‘shivving’ her by opening up an investigation on her disgusting email debacle.

Here’s what Clinton had to say about the dossier:

‘It was research that started by a Republican donor during the primary, and then when Trump got the nomination for the Republican Party, the people doing it came to my campaign lawyer [Marc Elias] and said, “would you like us to continue it?”‘

‘He said yes. He’s an experienced lawyer, he knows what the law is, he knows what opposition research is. From my perspective, it didn’t come out before the election, as we all know, and what also didn’t come out, which I think is an even bigger problem… is that the American people didn’t even know that the FBI was investigating the Trump campaign because of connections with Russia starting in the summer of 2016.’

‘I know that voters should have had that information. That’s something that may have influenced some people. And it’s part of what happens in a campaign, where you get information that may or may not be useful and you try to make sure anything you put out into the public arena is accurate.’

‘So this thing didn’t come out until after the election, and it’s still being evaluated, but the fact of the FBI investigation into the Trump campaign and Russia should have come out.’

Blame everyone, Hillary. Go ahead. That’s what you are good at, and it’s the only thing you are good at…And you aren’t even THAT good at it! Sheesh…