Hillary Clinton Suggests Trump May Start ‘Killing Journalists’

Former Democratic Presidential nominee and sore loser Hillary Clinton likened President Donald Trump’s leadership style to that of Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying that he has “authoritarian tendencies.”

This is ironic coming from a woman who is perfectly okay with having the government in charge of healthcare, the environment, education, etc., but what do I know?

Meanwhile, the rest of us are rolling our eyes at her outrageous claims, pearl-clutching, and fear-mongering tactics. Her base might be the only people inclined to believe this garbage, but I want to believe that even they aren’t that stupid.

During an interview with Charlie Rose on Bloomberg News, Hillary Clinton took the reporter’s bait to liken Trump to the dictatorial Putin.

She has the gall to say that he doesn’t value democracy and has authoritarian tendencies (WITH A STRAIGHT FACE) and then insinuates that he may begin ordering the deaths of journalists and others who disagree with him.

It’s intellectually offensive and downright stupid, and it makes you realize exactly how big of a bullet America managed to dodge.

“I don’t think he really values democracy, Charlie,” Clinton said matter-of-factly.

“He doesn’t value democracy? Rose queried. “So he’s not a ‘democrat,’ little ‘d?'”

“No, he’s not, he’s a top-down guy,” she replied.

“He’s an authoritarian?” Rose pushed.

“He has tendencies toward authoritarianism,” Clinton stated.

“So, he’s no different than Putin?” Rose asked, clearly pushing an agenda.

While Clinton did not answer definitively one way or the other, but she did say something that is dropping jaws.

Watch the video below:

“Well, hopefully he hasn’t ordered the killing of people and journalists and the like,” she replied, insinuating that is something that is within the realm of possibility when everyone with two brain cells to rub together knows that wouldn’t happen in America without a fight.

As a “journalist” of sorts, I’m not afraid for my life. I’m not afraid that I am going to receive a call from some secret police ordering me to the gulag. I’m not in fear of that in any way. I’m not Trump’s biggest fan and I speak out against him regularly. As of yet, nobody except friends have had anything to say about it. Perhaps I’m just naive, but I don’t view that as being even a remote possibility. I honestly believe that Americans respect the First Amendment enough to stand up for freedom of the press, knowing that if it happens under a Republican President, it can and will happen under a Democrat President.

She needs to just shut up and go away.