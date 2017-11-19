Hillary Says The Dumbest Thing Ever About Bill Clinton’s Problems In White House

Hold on to your hats, ladies and gentlemen, because we’re about to take a long ride on a roller coaster of stupidity and you’re going to want to be here for every second of it.

Hillary Clinton tried to brag about her husband and his accomplishments while in the White House. She gave her little speech at the Clinton Presidential Center as a way to mark the 25th anniversary of Bill’s first election. (Is that pathetic or is it just me?)

And then, just when you thought that the Clinton’s couldn’t be anymore tone deaf, Hillary said something so outrageously stupid that I was rendered speechless for a good 20 minutes after reading it. Seriously, I was just making grunting and groaning noises and I tried desperately to maintain my grasp on the English language. I was frightened that her stupid may have been contagious and I caught it by reading this story.

She spent some time criticizing Trump (sore loser, anyone?) and did so by bragging about the way that Bill Clinton handled things while in the White House.

“He didn’t tweet about it, he went to work on it, and he actually got things done,” she said, to applause. Yes, the people there were stupid enough to applaud a woman for saying that her husband didn’t use a social media that didn’t exist in the 1990s. (Twitter was founded in 2006. And you wonder why I thought her brand of idiocy was contagious?)

And oh boy did Twitter have a field day with that.

Ummmm there was no Twitter when Clinton was POTUS……just FYI How do you not know this? — factscomefirst (@Ann0553) November 19, 2017

Good Lord u just opened a can of worms. Of course he tried to hide them all.

Slick Willie's problems he created were prior to internet boom …. — Classy Women4Trump (@ClassyLady4DJT) November 19, 2017

If there was social media during Clinton's Presidency he would've been destroyed and disgraced worse than he was. — Matt Skiles (@revmattskiles) November 19, 2017

I am offended that someone this damn moronic almost became our President. Can you imagine? She’d be trying to give world leaders her pager number and offering to meet them at Blockbuster.

But on a more serious note, of COURSE Clinton wouldn’t have Tweeted about his problems while in office. That would have been Hillary’s job. You see, she’s the attack dog, especially when it comes to her husband’s accusers. He wouldn’t have to say anything, all he’d do is let her loose on social media to call these women “bimbos” and whatnot until he was forced to admit that yeah, maybe some things did happen and there might be some DNA evidence on a blue dress somewhere.

The fact that Hillary is continuing to attack Trump like this makes it clear that she can’t handle the fact that she had to give up “her turn” to someone she can’t stand. It would be more comical if it wasn’t just so darn sad.