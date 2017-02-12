HOLY! Marco Rubio Completely DISMANTLED Elizabeth Warren- So Eloquently! VIDEO

Definitely not a fan of Marc Rubio…because well, we all know he’s a Bush baby. (Not all of you will agree, that’s ok of course!) However, I do believe in giving credit where credit is due, and in this case… credit is due.

It’s been one major battle after another since the election and it does not look like it’s going to slow down anytime soon. Sadly, it’s a bloodbath in D.C. and that’s just the way it’s going to be when there is clean-up that needs to be done. One very obvious mess that needs to be cleaned up is exhibited by Senator Elizabeth Warren and her language after Jeff Sessions’ confirmation as Attorney General:



If Jeff Sessions makes even the tiniest attempt to bring his racism, sexism & bigotry into @TheJusticeDept, he'll hear from all of us. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) February 9, 2017

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Now let us remember that this is a senator that has sat in the same chamber as Sessions for four years, having the audacity to call her colleague a:

Racist

Sexist

Bigot

….and that list goes on and on.

Warren goes on to call all senators who voted for the Attorney General guilty of “radical hatred”:



And you better believe every Senator who voted to put Jeff Sessions’s radical hatred into @TheJusticeDept will hear from all of us, too. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) February 9, 2017

Warren was censured by her colleagues for such remarks, leading to another outcry. However, the move prompted somewhat of a silver lining. I give you Marco Rubio: Junior Senator from Florida, responding to the Senate’s current state of ugly decorum. Listen:



.@MarcoRubio: "If this body isn't capable of having those debates there will be no place in this country where those debates can occur." pic.twitter.com/YulKS2DcrY — CSPAN (@cspan) February 8, 2017

An important part of the speech here: I want people to think about our politics here today in America because I am telling you, guys, I don’t know of a single nation in the history of the world that has been able to solve its problems when half the people in a country absolutely hate the other half of people in that country. This is the most important country in the world. And this body cannot function if people are offending one another, and that’s why those rules are in place. I was not here when Secretary Clinton was nominated as a member of this body at the time. But I can tell you, I am just barely old enough to know that some very nasty things have been written and said about Secretary Clinton. And I think the Senate should be very proud that during her nomination to be Secretary of State, despite the fact that I imagine many people were not excited about the fact that she would be Secretary of State, to my recollection, and perhaps I’m incorrect, not a single one of those horrible things that have been written [or] said about her, some of which actually did accuse her of wrongdoing, were ever uttered on the floor of the Senate. I happen to remember in 2004 when then-Senator Kerry ran for president. Some pretty strong things were written, said about him. I was here for that vote when he was nominated and confirmed to be Secretary of State. And I don’t recall a single statement being written into the record about the things that have been said about him. And I want everybody to understand at the end of the night, this is not a partisan issue. It really is not. I can tell you this with full confidence, if one of my colleagues on this side of the aisle had done that, I would like to think that I would have been one of the people objecting,

Rubio’s public critiques of course don’t end at the doorsteps of the Democratic party. There are a few times in which the primary challenger has taken President Trump and his Cabinet to task in their brief tenure.

Hence…the above comment about him not being my favorite person in the world.



When has a Democratic political activists been poisoned by the GOP, or vice versa? We are not the same as #Putin. MR — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) February 5, 2017 Being a "friend of Vladimir" is not an attribute I am hoping for from a #SecretaryOfState – MR — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) December 11, 2016

So, maybe more of this:



We also thank @BarackObama @MichelleObama for your service to our country. May God bless you as you begin this new phase in your lives. MR — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) January 20, 2017

And less of this:



Senate Dems, let's be very clear: You will filibuster & block this SC nom or we will find a true progressive and primary u in next election. — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) February 1, 2017

But remember…Rubio is still what you’d call… an establishment R.I.N.O. So give him a round of applause then be on your merry way. I still don’t think he can be trusted.

That’s just me.