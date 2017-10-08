HYPOCRITE! Vegan Celebrates Murder Of ‘Meat Eaters’ In Las Vegas- Loses Food Truck Business

How do you feel about vegans? Isn’t it popular belief that vegans catch a bad rap for being…Snobby? That’s at least what I think they are, and judging by this story, I wasn’t far off

At least for this very despicable Facebook post by this very regretful vegan.

This particular vegan in questions is the owner of Mother Nature Vegan Cuisine food truck – or at least was the owner. Delinda Jensen, age 60 recently had to close up shop when a comment she posted on her Facebook page got her the attention she asked for – and so much more. The message she posted was as followed:

“Yes I am jaded. Fifty nine meat eaters dead. How many animals will live because of this?”

As she pressed post, she sealed her fate, because the outrage came on full blast. It was so bad that Jensen attempted to put on a tough image of not backing down, and followed it up with: “I don’t give a (expletive) about carnists anymore.”

When Jensen finally realized that she had created an online monster of attacks from other Facebook users, she tried to make up for her disgusting comment by apologizing, and then assuring everyone that she really didn’t hate anyone, especially those who were murdered in Las Vegas.

“Meat eaters or not, no one deserves to die like that. I wasn’t celebrating the death of those people. That’s not how vegans think — we are non-violent.”

She continued in an interview that was given to her:

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

“I (expletive) up. Was it poorly written? Absolutely. Do I regret it? Yes. I am so sorry I wrote that.”

She then lamented over what she termed a “lynch mob”, which has been on the attack against not only her, but other vegans that she might have unknowingly represented when she left her comments.

“It’s almost like a lynch mob is forming. It seems that it’s no longer about the Facebook post — now it’s about eating meat.”

She wanted to make it clear that she and her people, the vegans, were not actually “bad people.”

“We are not bad people. We are aware that there are people on social media who have been trying to organize groups to come after us.”

According to her, things have got so bad, that she is fearful of going out in public in case someone were to recognize her. She has had to close her business, hide her green food truck in a secure and secret location, erased all of her social media, as well as put up security cameras around her house…

If all this is true, she shouldn’t have to fear fro her life for something she has said, no matter how disgusting it was. I hope this part isn’t true.