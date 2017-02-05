Iran Commander Makes Threat To America: We Will Fire ‘Roaring Missiles’

According to reports that were given: A, Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander claimed on Saturday that Iran would use its missiles against enemies of the Islamic Republic if they felt that there was a threat aimed at them.

Not good news, and it shouldn’t be taken lightly. The Obama administration has done a bang up job of keeping Iran in it’s place…I’m afraid we are in for one hell of a ride this year.

According to the report, the commander claimed: “We are working day and night to protect Iran’s security. If we see smallest misstep from the enemies, our roaring missiles will fall on their heads.”

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

The commander is the head of Revolutionary Guards’ aerospace unit, Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh was the one responsible for what could be seen as a threat to the U.S..

Earlier, Iran had given the U.S. the middle finger with continuing its numerous military exercises to test its missile and radar systems – and that was a statement given a day after President Donald Trump’s administration imposed further sanctions on Tehran for its recent ballistic missile test.

Over the last eight years Iran has become and increasingly dangerous country, ran by a dangerous regime. The weakness of the Obama administration has down tremendous damage to America’s standing in world. Between John Kerry’s ridiculously one-sided Iran deal, to the strengthening of Iran by affirming allies like Russia and Syria.

The ball has definitely been dropped, and more than once. Here’s to at least hoping that Secretary of Defense, James Mattis can works his magic, because if anyone can do it, he can. We can’t afford to escalate the situation, and we can’t afford to back down in weakness as the Obama administration did time and time again. If there is going to be a red line drawn in the sand, I would be much more comfortable with Mattis holding the stick.