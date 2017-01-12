Jeff Sessions Takes A Stand For 2nd Amendment- Triggered Liberals Seek Safe Place

Sen. Jeff Sessions began his confirmation hearing for attorney general this week, during which he was questioned about his stance on the Second Amendment. He explained steadfastly that it is “a personal right,” “a historic right of the American people,” and that “the Constitution protects it and explicitly states it.”

Sen. John Kennedy had asked Sessions the following question:



“In Louisiana, Senator, we believe that love is the answer. But we also believe that we have the right under the Constitution to own a gun, just in case. Could you share with me your thoughts on the Second Amendment?”

To which Sessions answered:



“Well, I do believe the Second Amendment is a personal right. It is a historic right of the American people. And the Constitution protects it and explicitly states it.”

Sessions also added:



“It is just as much part of the Constitution as any of the other great rights and liberties that we value. So my record is pretty clear on that.”

Sessions dove a deeper into this particular right, calling for “legitimate and responsible” restraint on the Second Amendment:



“People can forfeit their right to have a gun, and it can be a factor in receiving sentences and being prosecuted if you carry a gun, for example, during the commission of a crime. That can add penalty and convictions to you. I think that’s a legitimate and responsible restraint on the Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms.”

Sessions’ powerful stance renders a compelling contrast between his position and Hillary Clinton’s, which Breitbart reveals is a dodged bullet when compared to what we could have had if the November general had gone the other way:

“In contrast, during the June 5, 2016, airing of This Week with George Stephanopoulos, Hillary Clinton twice refused to confirm that the right to bear arms is constitutional. Under pressure to explicitly confirm or deny, she would only say, “If it is a constitutional right, then it–like every constitutional right–is subject to reasonable regulation.”