Johnny Depp Poses A Question: ‘When Was The Last Time An Actor Assassinated a President?’

The very over-used international movie actor Johnny Depp may be on the Secret Services bad side over remarks he made about President Donald Trump.

It all started when Depp, introduced a film on Thursday at “Cinemageddon,” a film stage at England’s famous Glastonbury Festival, he of course did what the elitist entertainers do and focused on the current President residing in the White House.

According to the Daily Telegraph, he said to the audience, “I think [Donald] Trump needs help. There are a lot of dark places he could go.”

He went even further, “I’m not insinuating anything – by the way, this will be in the press and it will be horrible – but when was the last time an actor assassinated a president?”

Depp then ended the remark with, “I want to clarify, I am not an actor. I lie for a living. However, it has been a while, and maybe it is time.”

Johnny Depp appears to threaten an assassination attempt on Donald Trump at Glastonbury. https://t.co/BADKCsLY1o pic.twitter.com/T2vwPBoXSj — BBC News Ents Team (@BBCNewsEnts) June 23, 2017

It still isn’t clear if the wisecrack, which apparntly was met with some pretty loud applauding from the sheep in the audience, was a mention to actor John Wilkes Booth’s 1865 assassination of President Abraham Lincoln. It is clear, however, that this idiot hollwood elitist has not been the only one that has threatened violence against the president.

over played, and desperate Pop weirdo Madonna, for example, took part in the so-called “Women’s March” following Trump’s inauguration by telling crowds she “thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House.”

Comedian Kathy Griffin found herself having to eat the consequences of her actions – losing tour dates and endorsement deals – after she staged a bloody mock decapitation of the President. It didn’t go well for the despicable woman.