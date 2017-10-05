In Just A Few Days, Michelle Obama Has Already Disparaged ‘White’ Men TWICE! [VIDEO]

If former Presidents should fade into irrelevancy after their term is over, so should First Ladies. I’m getting really sick of having to write about the Obamas months after they left the White House. Adding to my frustration is the reason I have to write about them.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama is yet again knocking the Republican Party, this time while at the Pennsylvania Conference for Women. Of course, she claimed the party (of which she is no part) is made up of old white guys, which has been the liberal mantra for quite some time, and despite ample evidence to the contrary.

“On one side of the room, it’s literally gray and white,” she said. “Literally, that’s the color palette on one side of the room,” Obama said. “On the other side of the room, there are yellows and blues and whites and greens. Physically, there’s a difference in color, in the tone. Because one side: all men, all white. On the other side: some women, some people of color.”

So are people like Raul Labrador, Mia Love, Ben Carson, Ted Cruz, etc. not Republicans? Or are they not considered minorities? I’m confused. Is it because Republicans don’t flaunt their non-white voters to prove that we’re diverse? Is it because we consider people of all colors to be Americans, instead of breaking them down into little groups that we can pander to?

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first comment about race that Mrs. Obama has made recently.

While at a Q&A at a Salt Lake City tech conference, she once again brought up race as it relates to the Republican party. During that sit down, she discussed integrating more women into the tech industry.

“You can’t just say you want to fix the problems, you have to mean it,” she said. “If a bunch of white guys are sitting around the table trying to get more women involved, they’re not going to come up with the answer.”

Okay, so we’re not excluding people from the conversation simply because of their race and gender? Isn’t that what liberals have been fighting against? And how has nobody called her out on this discrimination?

Nobody is denying women and people of color a place in the tech industry. They are excluding themselves by majoring in women’s studies and feminist theory while lamenting how few women are working in STEM fields. It’s not like there is a group of old white guys who meet every day to figure out how they can oppress people who want to get jobs.

Michelle Obama needs to stop. Like, yesterday.