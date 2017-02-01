JUST IN: Obama Set To Forcefully Challenge Trump

It looks like Obama couldn’t even keep quiet for as long as it took him to enjoy his vacation.

According to Fox News, it looks like former POTUS is going to go after President Trump with renewed vigor. This should be good.

From Allen West Republic:

It sounds like former President Obama could not keep his mouth shut for 10 days and apparently intends to challenge the 45th President of the United States. Be sure and let us know how that works out for you and the Democrat Party, Mr. Obama. It is now understood by all that our President is a fighter. This should be fun to watch. As written and reported by Fox News: It took former President Obama 10 days from leaving the White House before he spoke out against President Trump’s order to temporarily ban people from seven predominately Muslim countries. The statement was from a spokesman, and it did not attack Trump directly. Rather it appealed to protesters. “President Obama is heartened by the level of engagement taking place in communities around the country,” Kevin Lewis, a spokesman for the former president, said in a statement. “Citizens exercising their constitutional right to assemble, organize and have their voices heard by their elected officials is exactly what we expect to see when American values are at stake.”

This is so ridiculous. I’m not entirely surprised that he already wants to interject himself into the political scene despite being out of office, but the least he could do is be respectful about it.