Katy Perry’s Father Calls On Us To Pray For His Daughter- “People ask ‘How could you have a daughter like that?’

Katheryn Hudson – better known by her stage name “Katy Perry” – is going through some hard times, according to her father, and needs our prayers.

Keith Ellison, Hudson’s father and an evangelist, wants you to pray for his daughter instead of judging her, and I have to say, I agree.

This is clearly not the path that they ever thought they’d see their daughter on, making explicit songs and music videos, but Perry’s parents think that instead of judging her, we should be helping her.

Perry, however, thinks her parents are just going to have to agree to disagree about her musical decisions.

“The thing about it is, which is such a weird thing, to really understand we agree to disagree, but still with loving space,” she said on Nova’s Smallzy’s Surgery radio show. “We all come from different places. … You can have your belief system, nobody is telling you to not believe your beliefs, but you can also come from a space of love. That’s what my family and I exercise all the time.”

As a young woman myself, I find myself motivated to continue my way of life in the harsh criticism of others. The more people push against me, the more I want to succeed in whatever I’m doing. The public outrage at Perry is only going to give her more fuel for her fire.

Instead, we should be following her father’s advice, and pray for her. It’s hard for a human to change another human’s heart. Often, the only one who will be able to do that is God. We need to pray that she finds her path in the world, because she needs people who are on her side who actually want what’s best for her, and not just to put her on display like some sort of zoo animal.