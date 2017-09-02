Kid Rock FIRES OFF After Complaints Are Made Of Possible Campaign Violations: ‘Go F**k Yourselves!’

I can’t help but laugh at the moronic leftists who thought that it would be a good idea to go after Kid Rick for potential campaign violations. Seriously, that’s just asking to be humiliated.

Left-leaning “watchdog group” Common Cause called out Rock for failing to register as a United States Senate campaign, as well as failure to comply with campaign contribution rules.

Unfortunately for them, Rock isn’t interested in playing their game, and decided to rebuke them in a way that only he can.

He decided to address the issue raised by Common Cause in a blog post on his own website.

“I’m starting to see reports from the misinformed press and the fake news on how I am in violation of breaking campaign law,” he wrote before giving them very specific directions.



“#1 I have still not officially announced my candidacy. #2 See #1 and go fuck yourselves.”



He then told all of his fans and followers that he is going to be spending his Labor Day working in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

The FEC received a complaint from Common Cause stating that Rock is selling political campaign merchandise and accused him of receiving campaign donations despite not having actually declared his candidacy.

“Regardless of whether Kid Rock says he’s only exploring candidacy, he’s selling ‘Kid Rock for Senate’ merchandise and is a candidate under the law. This is campaign finance law 101,” stated Common Cause’s vice president for policy and litigation Paul S. Ryan.

This doesn’t appear to concern Kid Rock at all, who isn’t about to let these people bully him into doing anything that he hasn’t considered at length. This complaint probably won’t go anywhere, and I don’t see the FEC taking any action against Kid Rock who is likely going to announce his candidacy in the near future anyway.

This is just their way of maligning Republicans so they can have it on record for future use, and it’s pathetic.

H/T: Breitbart