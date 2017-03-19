Liberals reach new low with rabid anti-Trump publicity stunt

Left-wing rhetoric has reached an all-time low with this latest show of hatred for the President of the United States.

It’s okay to disagree with the President, because we all do it from time to time. But to compare him to Hitler in an attempt to delegitimize him? That’s just pathetic and terribly divisive. It doesn’t do anything to further your agenda or win people over to your side.

The Phoenix billboard features a picture of President Trump surrounded by mushroom clouds and dollar signs that are made to look like swastikas. On his jacket he’s also wearing a Russian flag lapel pin.

The woman who owns the land under the offensive billboard, Beatrice Moore, paid a California artist to create the disturbing piece. She claims that it is her way of “standing up” to Trump’s “disturbing policies” and plans to leave the sign up for the next four years.

Karen Fiorito is a liberal business owner and is currently paying for the billboard, stating that she feels like “a lot of people are feeling this way.”

Not unless they’re mentally disturbed, honey.

“I think a lot of people are feeling this way and I’m just trying to express what I think is on a lot of people’s minds these days. Something that really concerned us was this idea of a dictatorship where things were going in a certain direction.”

I’m not saying that we shouldn’t compare our leaders to the world’s worst dictators, but I AM saying that there should be legitimate comparisons. And no, “HE SAID THINGS THAT HURT MY FEELINGS!!!!” is not a legitimate reason to liken your President to Hitler.

We need to learn from history, absolutely. Only by forgetting the traits of murderers like Che, Mao, Hitler and Lenin do we assure that another dictator can rise again and perpetuate a similar ideology. That being said, let’s not be the country who cried wolf, okay? Not everyone you hate is Hitler and not everyone you like is a messiah. Let’s stop viewing the world in such black and white terms as “if we don’t agree on everything you’re evil and basically Satan.”

Stunts like this are sure to drive people apart and is not creating a civil dialogue that will bring people of all beliefs to the table.

Can you not?