LOL! Protesters VS Cars- Guess Who Won? VIDEO
12 Feb, 2017 by Sonja Bochow
Americans have the right to peaceably assemble for protests. But they do not have the right to assemble, block traffic, interrupt commerce, assault people, vandalize property or prevent emergency vehicles from getting through. It’s time to teach these arrogant protesters a lesson. And the drivers in this video are just the folks to do it.
It’s time law enforcement started arresting people who do these things. People are fed up with it. Watch as these obnoxious people get what they have coming to them.
See video below.
Sonja Bochow
I live in Newark, DE, am married, and the mother of four children; Liam, Brenna, Keira and Erin. I am also a full time Bible teacher and have a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from West Chester University.