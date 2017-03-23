Male Rapist Receives Gov’t Funded Sex Change- Now Approved For Transfer To Female Prison

This has to be one of the most disturbing things to come out of liberal minded politicians ever. A British man underwent a sex changing operation at the expense of the tax payers there. After having the surgery he changed his name and chose to be transferred to a female facility. It is nauseating that a man convicted of multiple counts of rape is now being allowed to live in a prison full of women.

Many women have threatened to harm themselves and others if forced to be in confinement near the transgender man. One of the victims recently had the courage to speak out about the treatment of the man who brutally raped her.

“He may have changed physically but his brain is still the same,” the victim stated. “To assume the identity of a woman after what he did is a kick in the teeth.

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

“There are not enough words to describe him and the evil he has done,” she continued. “It is diabolical they have allowed him to have a sex change and diabolical that he could be freed this year.”

“You can change somebody’s genitals but it’s not going to take away the urge and impulse inside them to do horrific things to children,” she added. “I feel like it mocks the people he offended against. It is a kick in the teeth for me and his other victim.”

He is preparing to be released on good behavior.

It makes sense, right? rewards the man who raped multiple women. Perfect.