Marco Rubio FIRES Back At Michelle Obama For “White Men” Comment- Liberal MELTDOWN

If you haven’t had enough of Michelle Obama’s wonderful speeches, don’t cry. She is back in the news, or at least on Twitter with a brand new racist, divisive comment to spread around to her adorning fans to defend. After you read about what she had to say about race, be sure to put the shoes on the other feet and place a conservative in her shoes, saying something similar…

You’ll find that the left would scream racism for the right, but not for their precious ex-First Lady. Here’s what Michelle had to say:

“We should be working actively to mix it up, so we’re getting a real broad range of perspectives on every issue. Shoot, I would see that in Congress.”

“At the State of the Union address…When you are in the room what you can see is this real dichotomy. It’s a feeling of color almost. On one side of the room is literally gray and white. Literally, that is the color palette on one side of the room. On the other side of the room, there are yellows and blues and whites and greens. Physically, there’s a difference in color, in the tone, because on one side all men, all white, on the other side some woman, some people of color.”

Uh. Did I miss something? Last time I checked, the do-nothing Republicans were as diverse as they came. I mean, look at the last Presidential election. The Republicans had candidates from different backgrounds: Cuban American. African American. Indian American.

So what did the Democrats have? Old ‘white’ folks. So please, keep your hypocrisy to yourselves.

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, one of those Republican candidate, didn’t let that comment by Michelle stand:

Probably a good time to use "Let me rephrase that" : https://t.co/8StGLQWTHP pic.twitter.com/OrNvs0cOtz

— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) October 5, 2017

This didn’t sit well with a lot of left leaning folks, who got real brave when they shot back at Sen. Rubio for a myriad of reasons – all of them complete liars, who have somehow created in their fact-less minds that east Indian, a Cuban, and an African American don’t count. It’s so open that the left will never acknowledge when the obvious proves their statements and assumptions wrong. Instead, be prepared for a long, dumb down, mind numbing exchange to follow filled with the “but” and “well you guys” and of course, “I feel like”.

GOP showcases any minorities they have and promote them as spokespeople. But you know you are 98% white men. Look at any group pictures. — Soso08 (@soso08) October 5, 2017

One black man one Cuban very diverse — Patricia allen (@Eamon0303) October 5, 2017

This young liberal in training seemed to have forgotten, or just was ignorant of the Nikki Haley – who is of East Indian decent. Probably couldn’t tell because she wasn’t ‘Indian’ looking enough. You know. Just like how Obama was half black and half white, yet the left referred to him as black based off how he looked…