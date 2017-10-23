Maxine Waters Threatens To ‘Take Out’ Trump To Wildly Cheering Audience [VIDEO]

Threatening the life of the President of the United States is a crime. Even a casual, meant-to-be-funny social media post about harming the President, is taken seriously by the Secret Service and they will show up on the doorstep of anyone who makes such threats. Which is why it’s a bit puzzling as to why Congresswoman Maxine Waters, a California Democrat who does not even live within the district she represents, was able to make such a threat and she is not being questioned or detained. Because there is no doubt whatsoever that if an elected GOP official had made the same type of threat against the former President, he or she would be subject to intense scrutiny by the Secret Service.

Waters was speaking at the Ali Forney Center gala in New York City on October 13. And she made the following statement.

“Wow, what a moving evening this is. I’m sitting here listening, watching, absorbing, thinking about Ali even though I never met him. And with this kind of inspiration, I will go and take Trump out tonight.”

The crowd erupted in cheers. Yes, that’s right, Americans sat in an audience and cheered for the threat of harming President Trump. Now, to be sure, by “take him out,” Auntie Maxine would likely claim she meant out of office by impeachment. But the way she phrased it, it’s a potential crime. And she needs to be held accountable.

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

Even Youtube, which has a history of censoring Conservtaives and supporting Leftists, removed the original video of this speech by Maxine Waters. If Youtube thought it was cringe worthy, it must really be skating close to the line.

Waters has been droning on and on about impeachment ever since last

November. For almost a year she has used political rallies and town halls to hammer home the idea that Trump should be and will be, impeached. Hey Maxine, you lost. Your candidate was rejected by the voters. It’s called an election. And you don’t get to impeach a President based on the fact that you hate him.

Time to grow up, put on your big girl pants and deal with reality. And oh, maybe instead of hammering on and on about impeachment, how about you help the poverty stricken folks in your district? How about instead of threatening to take Trump out, head back to your struggling district and start taking some hungry people out…to dinner. That would be a much better use of your time. You probably know lots of great restaurants. Think what a positive impact you could have on folks who are facing hard times. Think what it would mean to their families. As a Democrat you lecture us all about caring for people, so, let’s see some of it, eh?

See video below.