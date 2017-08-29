Mayor of Berkeley: No Conservative Speakers Allowed on Campus Because It Might Make Antifa Riot

I was raised to believe that I was 100% responsible for my reactions, no matter what the other person was doing or saying. Perhaps that’s an out-dated, old-fashioned way of thinking, but I don’t care. That is the way that my children will grow up and I won’t make any excuses for their bad behavior.

The Berkeley Mayor doesn’t share my beliefs, and think that Antifa should be treated like a toddler who needs to be pacified by being denied stimulus. Because apparently they aren’t going to be held responsible for their own violent and destructive behavior.

The infamous Milo Yiannopoulos is scheduled to speak at the University of Berkeley, and the Mayor of that city is urging the school to cancel his engagement.

Why? Because he is worried that Antifa will riot. So instead of condemning the actions of the people who are creating the environment of hatred, violence, and bigotry, Jesse Arreguin says that the speakers shouldn’t be allowed on the campus.

A piece of advice, that only works with children. The real world is terrible and offensive and the rest of us have learned to live with it because we’re adults. You can’t live in a free world and not be faced with things that are contrary to your beliefs.

In an interview to the San Fransisco Chronicle, Arreguin voiced his concerns about “right-wing speakers” prompting hate in the streets.

“I’m very concerned about Milo Yiannopoulos and Ann Coulter and some of these other right-wing speakers coming to the Berkeley campus. It’s just a target for the black bloc to come out and commit mayhem on the Berkeley campus and have that potentially spill out on the street.”

But he’s totally not opposed to free speech, guys. He assured us of that.

“I obviously believe in freedom of speech, but there is a line between freedom of speech and then posing a risk to public safety.”

Except that’s not how this works at all. They are responsible for their reactions. If they are so offended and horrified by conservatives, they should stay home. They do have the right to peaceably assemble, but when do they actually keep it peaceful? Ever?

Allow your police to do whatever it takes to keep these people safe, even if that includes throwing them behind bars.

H/T: National Review