McDonald’s workers: Here’s how we cheat you out of fries

Sigh…There is just no getting away from the injustice. The cruelness. The absolute torture that millions face today. No, I’m not talking about the concentration camps in North Korea, or epidemics across the world. No.

I’m talking about your local McDonalds screwing you out of a regular portion of their salty golden delicious fries! Yeah, laugh all you want, but we all have struggles, and this is one that transcends race, religion, or political affiliation. No a untold number of McDonald’s employees are coming forth with a truth bomb for your face, and God willing, we’ll be able to correct this injustice. Who’s with me?

Alright, just as a disclaimer, this was from a Reddit thread, so you’ve been warned. The threat was titled ‘What did your job ask you to hide from customers’, and quite a lot of employees from various fast-food joints including McDonalds, spilled the beans on how they are trained to shortchange you on their fries.

One brave whistle-blower who put it all on the line revealed this:

‘I worked at McDonald’s and they taught me how to pinch the fry carton just right while putting the fries into them so that it looked full, but actually wasn’t.’

According to this leaker, only one customer has actually figured it out and caught him/her in the act. But other than that, the technique has been a useful one in saving companies money, while shortchanging their customers.

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

‘He shook the fries out into his bag and poured them back into the fry carton himself and it only filled up halfway, so I had to give him more fries.’

Now that right there is no novice customer. He knew exactly what to look for, and how to prove the injustice made against him, and like a Jedi of fast-food, played some french fried mind trick to get his rightful amount of golden fries.

Employees of McDonald’s all up and down this thread started to chime in on what was happening, and some revealed some dreadful stories, while others showcased some humanity, buy refusing to do such an evil act.

‘I f***ing hated that practice and basically refused to do it. Never got fired, but managed to have a few customers ask me when my shifts were the next week so they could have me filling their fries.’

So what had McDonalds said about these leaks? They DENY them, of course. They sent out a lackey to put to rest THEIR french fry scrutiny: ‘We believe these claims to be fictional, there are no “secret tricks” and we have strict operational procedures in place to ensure that fry portions are not under-filled. Without a verified source, we are unable to investigate this further. Our employees work hard to ensure our customers have the best experience possible in our restaurants and we strongly refute any claims that suggest otherwise.’

There’s only one way to get to the bottom of this…Everyone! Go to McDonalds RIGHT NOW, and buy fries! Watch their technique, and prove evil corporation WRONG! I’ve seen “The Founder”, I know what they’re all about! If this turns out to be true, I will never eat at that establishment again!

…Until I feel like fries and McDouble. Or, just follow this video with this pretty lady and make your own!