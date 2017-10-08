Mia Love LEVELS Michelle Obama: ‘I Am a Black Republican Who Cares About America’

A few days ago, former First Lady Michelle Obama made some racist comments about the Republican Party. She continued the divisive rhetoric we’ve all grown used to hearing during her husband’s two terms as President. Here’s what she said, “It’s a feeling of color, almost. On one side of the room, it’s literally gray and white, literally, that’s the color palette on one side of the room. On the other side of the room, there’s yellows and blues and whites and greens. Physically, there’s a difference in color, in the tone. Because one side, all men, all white. On the other side, some women, some people of color.”

As always, the Left sees everything in terms of color. People who see always and only, color, when they look at other people? There’s a term for those folks. They are sounding and acting a lot like racists. It is simply ridiculous how the political Left cannot get through a day without referencing race.

As well, Mrs. Obama insinuated that women who voted for Trump over Hillary were voting against themselves. One can only wonder if that was also true for the women who voted for her husband instead of for Hillary in the Democrat primary? Mrs. Obama said, “Any woman who voted against Hillary Clinton voted against their own voice. What does it mean for us as women that we look at those two candidates, as women, and many of us said, that guy, he’s better for me, his voice is more true to me,” Obama added, “Well, to me that just says you don’t like your voice. You like the thing you’re told to like.”

We also have a word for folks who look at everyone and see them in terms of gender and attribute every bad outcome to gender inequality. We call them sexists. So Michelle Obama is actually behaving like a card carrying racist and sexist in these comments she has made.

And House Republican Mia Love, has something to say about it.

“I don’t know if she noticed, but I am not white and I am not a male. This is the way that Democrats try to win elections instead of winning on the policies that actually help the American people and unite us. This is absolutely divisive language.”

Love went on to say, “I don’t fit in a box. I am a wife. I’m a mother. I’m a Utahan. I am a black Republican who cares about America and cares about all people.”

Love, who notably, also gave a moving speech at this year’s March for Life in Washington D.C., has a solid record of being for actual political inclusion of everyone, instead of just talking about it. Michelle Obama claims to be for inclusion, while making divisive statements about race and gender.

Thank you Mia Love for your common sense and uncommon courage in publicly standing up against political bullies like Mrs. Obama.