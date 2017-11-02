Michelle Obama Tells Men They’re Entitled And Self-Righteous Because Of Women

I’m gonna pull a Hillary Clinton here and talk about my gender. Yes, I am a woman and I think women are great. We create life within us, we birth it, nurture it and (generally speaking) raise it to be a committed, well-adjusted, and contributing member of society. We work, we cook, we clean, we do it all, especially when there isn’t a man in the picture (which is becoming more and more common, unfortunately.)

Women are fantastic, but then there are women like Michelle Obama, who expect every man to put us up on a pedestal and lord help you if you don’t bow at the alter of Saint Uterus.

While speaking at the first Obama Foundation international summit, the former First Lady complained about the difference between boys and girls, and how each are raised.

“It’s like the problem in the world today is we love our boys, and we raise our girls,” she noted, “We raise them to be strong, and sometimes we take care not to hurt men – and I think we pay for that a little bit.”

Raising your children to to take care of others is now considered a bad thing?

There’s a long-running joke that when women get sick, nothing changes but when men get sick, the world stops. It’s funny because often times, women have obligations that won’t get taken care of if they’re not getting it done while men can call out of work and go back to their jobs the next day. It’s based on stereotypes, but I’ve found it to be relatively accurate in life. It wasn’t until third-wave feminist polluted the social scene that this became a talking point. (I would say an “issue” but 95% of America doesn’t actually care about what people on Tumblr are complaining about.)

Oh, but that didn’t stop Michelle Obama from complaining about males.

“Are we protecting our men too much so they feel a little entitled and self-righteous sometimes? But, that’s kind of on us too as women and mothers, as we nurture men and push girls to be perfect,” she said.

I don’t know where YOU grew up, but in my house my mom pushed all of us to do our best, and then do more. I have two brothers and I wasn’t raised any differently than they were. We all learned how to cook, we all learned how to cut wood, we all know how to change a tire and how much bleach to use when doing laundry. While I understand that not all households are like mine, I’m willing to bet there isn’t as big of a gender disparity as Mrs. Obama seems to think there is.