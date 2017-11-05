Celebrity Mila Kunis Donations to Planned Parenthood in Mike Pence’s Name cause Jim Beam Boycott

Despite the recent peek into the dark underworld of Hollywood, it would appear that some actors and actresses are going to stay the course with their attempts to alienate conservatives and Republicans. Kind of ironic, since they need all of the support that they can get right now, right?

But actress Mila Kunis decided to take to Conan O’Brian’s late night talk show and joke about how she donates money to abortion chain Planned Parenthood under Vice President Mike Pence’s name. Naturally, this lead to a boycott of one of the more popular products she advertises for: Jim Beam.

Conan asked her to explain her little “prank” to the audience, undoubtedly knowing that she should receive some major backlash because of her comments.

“I apologize if I’m offending anybody,” she said, preparing to offend people anyway. “It’s not so much a prank as much as I disagreed with some of the stuff that Pence was doing and was trying to do. And so as a reminder that there are women out there in the world that may or may not agree with his platform, I put him on a list of recurring donations that are made in his name to Planned Parenthood.”

“Every month, to his office, he gets a little letter that says like, “An anonymous donation has been made in your name.” I don’t look at it as a prank, this is like, I strongly disagree, and this is my little way of doing it,” she explained. “It’s a peaceful protest.”

In case you missed all that shenanigans, you can watch her comments below:

Great, right?

Because you’re not allowed to have a personal opinion as the Vice President without some random actress spamming your office with monthly reminders that she supports the murder of babies.

But as Kunis received praise from liberal circles, conservatives took to Twitter to remind the little lady just who is in charge here.

#BoycottJimBeam I can't support a company whose spokeswoman cannot leave POLITICS out of selling Whiskey. I was just about ready to buy — kstev99 (@kstev99) November 3, 2017

Just in time for the holiday season, I will be #BoycottJimBeam due to thier support of a spokesperson supporting PP who kills babies. — Black Labs Matter (@mschroed99) November 4, 2017

Now is she going to issue an apology for her offense in an attempt to save her job with Jim Beam? Probably. Is she actually going to mean it? Not a chance.

This is unfortunate because Kunis is a talented actress who I have loved for many years, but I can no longer support someone with whom I disagree so fundamentally. Abortion is murder and the fact that you continue to fund it (especially under another person’s name) is something that I can’t get past.