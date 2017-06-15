Moms Now Asking Their Infants For PERMISSION To Pick Them Up- To Combat RAPE Culture

I’m all for teaching kids that strangers shouldn’t touch them, especially inappropriately, but this is just going too far.

Moms are now asking INFANTS for permission to pick them up as a way to “#endrapeculture.” You know how you know if a baby wants you to pick it up or not? It will cry. If it cries, it doesn’t want to be held. Otherwise, assume that, as an infant child that cannot transport itself from one area to another, it wants to be picked up.

Freaking liberals.

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

This crap started with Nisha Moodly, who posted a photo of her and her son on Instagram with an explanation of her “parenting technique.”

Since the moment he was born, we’ve always asked before we pick him up. I always feel for his “yes”. Why? Because we want him to know that his body is his, and that others’ bodies are theirs, and no one gets to make choices about someone else’s body. #lessonsinsovereignty #bornfree #endrapeculture Sidenote [sic]: If you ever want to hold someone else’s baby, my suggestion is to ask the parent, then ask the kid. It always touches my heart when someone takes a moment to connect with him and says “Can I hold you, dude?”

Babies are not objects. Babies are not accessories. Babies are not things. That being said, infants cannot speak. Yes, they have a modicum of autonomy but until they are fully grown, parents are expected to make certain decisions for them.

All this is, is a breakdown of the family unit in America. Soon babies are going to be seen as independent of their parents, and that will lead to all kinds of problems. Nobody holds a baby if they don’t want to be held. Parents do everything they can to avoid making their children uncomfortable, but this is just ridiculous.