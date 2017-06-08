Mother Allows Snake To BITE 1-Yr Old Daughter Multiple Times

An unnamed Florida woman is reportedly being looked into by local law enforcement and child services after supposedly allowing a snake to continually bite her 1-year-old daughter. The woman did the one thing you never do in these days, and that was post the video on Facebook. The video went viral, and then police were called in to see what was going on.

Tampa Bay’s ABC Action News reported that the woman in inquiry has “no regrets” and rather insisted that in permitting the snake to bite her daughter taught her a lesson that she needed to learn.

“It had bitten me and my son, and didn’t leave a mark, several times. I thought it was a good opportunity to introduce her without actually getting hurt. People are too sensitive.”

The woman took a firm stand against those that the baby was not hurt by the snake because the snake’s fangs did not perforate the child’s flesh.

She claimed:

“People who know me know that I would never hurt my children.”

The video can no longer be seen on Facebook, and the police have yet to charge the mother with anything. But do you think that really matters? She fed her baby infant child to a snake! Okay not really, but this snake biting ordeal is a little much for me. Was it necessary to scare the hell out of your little girl?

What do you think of this particular matter? DO you think that the police should pursue charges against the women? I myself don’t really care. As long as the child wasn’t hurt, which according to her, she wasn’t. But I can see where there might be a little hang up when it comes to everyone else on Facebook or Instagram. There’s a lot of people out there, and their always willing to jump down your throat if you let them.