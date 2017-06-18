MSNBC’s Joy Ann Reid Blames GOP For Divisive Rhetoric After Scalise Shooting [VIDEO]

MSNBC never gets tired of fake news or classless show hosts. The most recent example is Joy Reid, host of AM Joy, who didn’t have much joy to share when it came to reporting on and talking about Louisiana Republican Steve Scalise, House Majority Whip, and survivor of the recent sniper attack on the GOP Congressional baseball team practice.

She attacked him on Twitter, criticizing him for his stances on marriage, the healthcare bill and guns. See tweet below.

Rep. #Scalise was shot by a white man with a violent background, and saved by a black lesbian police officer, and yet… #AMJoy pic.twitter.com/Qm96T90c6Y — AM Joy w/Joy Reid (@amjoyshow) June 17, 2017

And then she also attacked him on her MSNBC show, with typical Liberal media snark, saying; “It’s a delicate thing because everybody is wishing the congressman well and hoping that he recovers, but Steve Scalise has a history that we’ve all been forced to sort of ignore on race.

He did come to leadership after some controversy over attending a white nationalist event, which he says he didn’t know what it was. He also co-sponsored a bill to amend the Constitution to define marriage as between a man and a woman.

He voted for the House healthcare bill, which as you said would gut health care for millions of people, including three million children, and he co-sponsored a bill to repeal the ban on semi-automatic weapons. Because he is in jeopardy and everybody is pulling for him, are we required in a moral sense to put that aside at the moment?”

How about this, Joy Reid, you are required to be reasonable and civil. And apparently that is beyond your grasp. You label his stances on marriage, healthcare and guns as reasons to be disrespectful and critical of him. But what you fail to realize is that much of America holds those same positions. Most Americans believe that marriage is between one man and one woman, most Americans want the Obama healthcare disaster fixed, and most Americans are in favor of our Second Amendment rights to own firearms. So get with the program. The gospel of Liberalism you preach isn’t actually resonating with most of this nation. Your attempts to race bait are not appreciated. And your smug superiority is little more than a facade for your inability to be objective.

Maybe you could just pray for Representative Scalise and wish him well and leave it at that. Maybe you could just not engage in racism under the thin guise of what you refer to as “journalism.” America just isn’t listening any more. And Liberal networks wonder why their viewership numbers are so low…