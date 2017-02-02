UNHINGED! Nancy Pelosi Viciously Attacks Trump’s Supreme Court Nominee, Speaking CRAZY Talk!

Nancy Pelosi has always been a little bit “not all there,” you know. She’s always screaming and saying crazy things that don’t make any sense like “we need to pass it to find out what’s in it.”

Seeing her attack Supreme Court nominee Gorsuch, however, took her to a whole new level of insane.

From Young Conservatives:

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Can anyone actually explain why Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is unable to construct a coherent explanation for almost any argument she tries to make? She has serious issues, as this interview shows. According to Pelosi, Judge Neil Gorsuch, President Donald Trump’s SCOTUS nominee, will do a lot of bad things. Plus he hates children, especially autistic children. Like most Republicans, who want to starve little children and push Granny off a cliff. So you must reject him, “for the children.”

Watch the video below:

Nancy Pelosi: Gorsuch has come down against kids with autism https://t.co/W4lJ9ZwI99 #PelosiTownHall https://t.co/wWtloer5Id — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) February 1, 2017

The only problem with that is… well…

Maybe Nancy might want to cut back on the fear-mongering rhetoric, it’s aging her faster than her Botox can handle.