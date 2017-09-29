National Sanctuary City Sting Ends With Nearly 500 Illegal Aliens Arrested

President Donald Trump hasn’t appeared to be all that focused on his campaign promise of cracking down on illegal immigration, complete with a new border wall, but the facts don’t lie. While the media was busy clutching their proverbial pearls over the President’s comments regarding the National Football League, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents were hard at work rustling up illegal immigrants in sanctuary cities.

ICE officials confirmed that 498 criminal aliens were detained by law enforcement in the course of a four-day long sting that targeted 10 cities around the nation.

And before liberals jump on their high horses about “breaking up families” and “innocent brown people just trying to achieve the American dream,” these people are not the kind of people we want living in the United States.

317 of them had criminal convictions, 68 of them are immigration fugitives, 104 of them came back into the country illegally after previous deportations, and 18 of them are known gang members, or have gang affiliations.

107 of them were detained in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

101 of them were detained in Los Angeles, California.

63 of them were detained in Denver, Colorado.

50 of them were detained across Massachusetts.

45 of them were detained in New York City, New York.

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

33 of them were detained in Portland, Oregon.

28 of them were detained in Baltimore, Maryland.

27 of them were detained in Santa Clara County, California.

14 of them were detained in Washington, D.C.

ICE Director Tom Homan said in a statement that the refusal of sanctuary cities to comply with national immigration laws is driving these more concentrated operations.

“Sanctuary jurisdictions that do not honor detainers or allow us access to jails and prisons are shielding criminal aliens from immigration enforcement and creating a magnet for illegal immigration,” he said. “As a result, ICE is forced to dedicate more resources to conduct at-large arrests in these communities.”

ICE also supplied a table of the convictions and the number of detained who were guilty of these crimes.

A number of those taken into custody will be tried for their crimes for illegally re-entering the country after deportation, and others will be deported immediately.

We need more operations like this, preferably after Trump says something that causes the liberal media to foam at the mouths and spend the next week trying to find every half-celebrity to come out and condemn his words. Then they’re too busy to call him a racist and tell illegal aliens to hide under rocks and such.