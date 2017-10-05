NFL Makes An Announcement: Fans Who Use Racial Slurs Will Be BANNED

Redskins receiver Terrelle Pryor was reported to have screamed “F*** you!” into a crowd of National Football League fans during their game in Kansas City. When asked why he had done something that seemed so off the wall and hostile, he claimed that of the people in the stands had yelled a racial slur at him several times during the game.

The NFL is now investigating the incident, telling fans that the use of racial slurs will get them banned. (And rightfully so.)

“We have no tolerance for racial comments directed to anyone. Those fans are not welcome to come back this week, next week, or any time,” said Joe Lockhard, NFL spokesman.

He also stated that the League is “looking into all aspects of it and we will report back when we have concluded that review.” I don’t know exactly how they’re going to find out if it happened, unless they asking everyone who sat in that particular area during the game, or scouring cell phone video to see if anyone caught it.

Regardless, it’s sad that we still have to remind people that racial slurs aren’t cool, it doesn’t matter who they are directed at. That being said, I refuse to believe that the people around this person would have hear him use the word multiple times and wouldn’t have told him to knock it off, or told security that he needed to be escorted out. I want to be able to believe that there are more good people in this country who will stand up to evil and hatred wherever it arises.

However, this is kind of ironic, given that players are given a pass to do and say just about anything they want, and I’m not talking about kneeling.

Carolina Panthers’ own Cam Newton should be neck-deep in hot water with liberals and the NFL after making an openly sexist remark about a female journalist who is covering the team for a local news outlet.

When Jourdan Rodrigue from the Charlotte Observer asked about wide receiver Devin Funchess, and how he ran his routes, Newton didn’t respond with an answer that you or I might give. (Assuming we were on the Panthers and knew anything about the subject at hand.)

Instead of giving her a straight answer, or even saying “I don’t know,” Newton said “it’s funny to hear a female talk about routes.” Then he responded to her question.

Watch the video below:

If a white politician had said to a reporter “it’s funny to hear a female talk about foreign policy” before answering a perfectly legitimate question, we’d be hearing about it for the next forty years from a bunch of screeching harpies in cat-shaped hats.

It’s interesting where the NFL decides to draw their lines.