Obama Lectures White People On His Way OUT- Needs Them To Know One Thing

I am so sick and tired of being lectured by people, especially celebrities and politicians who are genuinely out of touch with the rest of the world. If I have to sit through one more sanctimonious speech from the President, any President, I’m going to rip my hair out.

Let’s hope Donald Trump keeps to his style of speech, and doesn’t adopt Obama’s Kindergarten-teacher-explaining-right-and-wrong tone.

I cannot be the only person who groans and screams “C’mon, just shut up and LEAVE already!” every time Obama’s face appears on my screen.

Right?

During his farewell address on Tuesday, Obama spewed a ridiculous amount of pure, unadulterated manure. I don’t know how anyone got through the whole thing, I mean, can you imagine being in the audience? You could have gone out for a five-course meal in the amount of time it took him to praise himself and castigate white Americans.

In a speech that I imagine came with a finger wag and a stern glare, Obama felt the need to bring up Jim Crow, and remind whites to go easy on minorities when they voice discontent. (Never mind that whole, “pigs in a blanket, fry ’em like bacon” and rioting thing.)

“For white Americans, it means acknowledging that the effects of slavery and Jim Crow didn’t suddenly vanish in the ’60s; that when minority groups voice discontent, they’re not just engaging in reverse racism or practicing political correctness; that when they wage peaceful protest, they’re not demanding special treatment, but the equal treatment our Founders promised.”

I have no problem with peaceful protest, and I have zero problem with people speaking out about injustice. What I do have a problem with is people tearing apart American towns because of a perceived injustice in a country that is supposed to believe in innocent until proven guilty. I will not sit idly by while this happens across the nation simply because “muh Jim Crow.”

Yes, slavery happened, but there is not one person engaging in this mortifying behavior that was a slave, I promise you. It’s time for the nation to sit down and have an honest and open discussion, and come to the realization that we can’t be held responsible for the actions of our ancestors. Personal responsibility needs to make a comeback, and in a big way.