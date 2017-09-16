Obamacare Ensures DACA Amnesty DREAM Act Will Cost Taxpayers $115 Billion

Do you know how much $115 billion dollars is? It’s about the entire GDP of the country of Hungary. Taxpayers in the United States will be stuck with this astronomical bill if the Trump administration signs legislation to extend legal status to the not-so aptly named “Dreamers.” You know, those kids whose parents brought them here illegally and “dream” about going back to their home country. No, I don’t think I got that right. Either way, Obama’s DACA protects these children from deportation, an executive order he had no constitutional authority to make.

And next comes the not-so aptly named “Affordable Care Act.” Affordable for who again? Those who can’t pay for their own insurance, that’s right. But not for everyone else. Obamacare subsidizes the costs of millions of Americans and would most likely pay for many “dreamers” who would become legal US citizens because of the DREAM Act.

The numbers are mind-blowing. The DREAM Act of 2017 would raise federal outlays by $115 billion dollars, according to a Breitbart News analysis. And everyone involved said that they will balance the budget to do so. Oh, that’s right, no they didn’t. It would just be more deficit spending. Last I heard, the US government owed a lot of money to some people. Something like $60k for every man, woman, and child breathing in the United States, legal or illegal.

This is what you get people. The welfare state must end as soon as possible or else the value of your dollar will reach Zimbabwe style levels. The United States Government has $100 Trillion in unfunded liabilities. The previous version of this bill prohibited these people from getting any government subsidies for ten years, but this one doesn’t. What a racket.

The DREAM Act of 2017, sponsored by Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Lindsay Graham (R- Hell), would extend legal residency for at least 3.3 million people, according to the Migration Policy Institute. This includes 1.8 million immediately and 1.5 million who could be eligible in the near future. The DREAM Act would make millions of these people subject to the mandate to purchase health insurance, a tax on breathing as I like to call it. They would also be beneficiaries of subsidies if they are just a tiny bit poor. I wonder which one these camps the majority of these people will fall into.

This is what happens when the federal government reaches behemoth levels, sucking our profitability down it’s never ending, horror show style, monolithic embrace of blood sucking parasitism. Every single new legislative effort requires the GDP of small European countries to fund. It’s game over for everyone. But hey, these high school students “stand in solidarity” or something.

Hundreds of #BerkeleyHigh students are about to form a human chain around the school in support of their DACA classmates pic.twitter.com/ydAOlXSnyK × 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now — Berkeleyside (@berkeleyside) September 15, 2017

A family of four is eligible to receive tax credits, i.e. free money, if its income is below $98,000. So basically everyone. According to U.S. Berkeley’s Labor Center, 68 percent of DACA program enrollees in California were low-income and eligible for California’s state-run medical insurance subsidies. I don’t see how this $115 billion number is even close to being wrong.

#notalldreamers. Did I do that right? According to a study by the UC Berkeley Labor Center, 21 percent of those granted DACA status obtained private health insurance, probably through their employers. That would save a whopping $663.3 million of Obamacare subsidies. This doesn’t account for the cost of “dreamers'” children though. Summed up, it’s a lot of money that you and I will have to pay for because we don’t believe in taking government subsidies. Blood money if you ask me.

Remember when they said Obamacare would save us all $2500? Remember all of these lies about Obamacare?

I remember them too. It’s all unicorn farts and fairy dust. The stuff of dreamers. But this dream has just gotten started and a bunch of psychopaths are in charge. Sounds like a nightmare to me.