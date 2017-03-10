OOPS: Major Retailer Quietly REVERSES Decision to Axe Ivanka’s Line

Ladies and gentlemen… this is… AWESOME!

This is just another sign that this whole ridiculous #GrabYourWallet boycott campaign from the left focused on taking Ivanka Trump down, is basically….going down the crapper.

As do all their efforts for stuff like this really…

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

It appears that Neiman Marcus the very person who announced they would be dropping her line in early February, has added her brand back to their sales items just ONE month after the department store tried get political on the issue.

This move prompted the organizer of the #GrabYourWallet campaign, Shannon Coulter, to place the department store BACK on the list of retailers she is telling her followers (all 2 of them, including her and her dog) to boycott.



Just re-added @neimanmarcus to the #GrabYourWallet boycott list as two new Trump brand items have surfaced there. pic.twitter.com/dTvl4A3UOp — Shannon Coulter (@shannoncoulter) March 9, 2017

As reported by Western Journalism, the Ivanka Trump brand, including clothes, shoes and accessories, experienced record sales online in February. Lyst, an e-commerce aggregator which tracks the purchases from thousands of retailers, found Ivanka Trump’s brand sales increased 346 percent from January to February, according to Refinery 29. Even more astonishing, the brand increased 557 percent in February over the same month last year. Further, Ivanka’s product lines ranked No. 11 in sales last month, a jump all the way up from No. 550 in January.

“Ivanka Trump brand has never ranked as a top seller on our site,” says Sarah Tanner, Lyst’s U.S. public relations director. “To see such an extreme spike in one month is completely unheard of and came as a huge surprise to us.”

Now Trump’s perfume line has shot to the top of Amazon’s bestseller’s list, and Nordstrom wants a piece of the action. Weasels.



My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by @Nordstrom. She is a great person — always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2017

You should also know that USA Today has just reported stating that many of major retailers never gave even a glance towards the #GrabYourWallet boycott, those retailers are….

Bloomingdale’s

Dillard’s

Lord and Taylor

Macy’s

Zappos and Walmart