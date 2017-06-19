Outdoor Clothing Corporation Patagonia Pledges to Lead Resistance to Trump

You would think that by now, stores would have learned their lesson about making politically charged statements, but apparently there are still some morons dedicated to making that mistake.

Like outdoor clothing retailer Patagonia, whose CEO has decided that she is going to “lead the resistance” against President Trump.

CEO Rose Marcario said she is going to “fight like hell” and that she doesn’t have “a lot of faith in politics… right now.”

“We have to fight like hell to keep every inch of public land. I don’t have a lot of faith in politics and politicians right now.”

She apparently has a bone to pick with the president regarding his national monuments order.

“A president does not have the authority to rescind a national monument. An attempt to change the boundaries ignores the review process of cultural and historical characteristics and the public input.”

This might all seem well and good, and given the fact that they are an outdoor clothing company, but they aren’t exactly the enlightened activists they would like you to think they are.

In fact, they have a history of child trafficking and child labor in its supply chain, as recently as 2011. I can’t be the only one thinking that they should be more focused on that than anything the President is doing, given that the trafficking problem is something that they can have a direct effect on.

Unfortunately, they’ve gone with the “make-a-political-statement-and-damage-my-clientele” route, and it’s going to cost them. Other companies have seen what happens when you attempt to alienate conservatives, Republicans and Trump supporters, and it never ends well for them. I was under the impression that the whole idea behind having a business was to make a profit, not dissuade consumers from purchasing your products via your ignorant political ideology, but what do I know?