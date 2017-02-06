Pence says will use ‘all legal means at our disposal’ to reinstate immigration ban [VIDEO]

Vice President Mike Pence stated Sunday that the federal judge who stopped President Trump’s temporary immigration ban “made the wrong decision” and promised to use “all legal means at our disposal” to defend Americans.

On Fox News, Pence said:



“From the outset of his campaign and administration, the president of the United States has made it clear to put the safety of the American people first. We are going to win this argument.”

In January, Trump had taken matters into his own hands and signed an Executive order that temporarily halted immigration from seven mostly Muslim nations and the United States’ Syrian refugee program. The order follows his firm statement that radical Islamic terrorism poses a leading threat to Americans’ safety.

On Friday, a federal judge in Seattle went ahead and put a temporary restraining order on Trump’s ban, in consequence to a case filed last week by Washington state and Minnesota challenging Trump’s constitutional authority to unilaterally enforce such a broad ban.

On Saturday night, a federal appeals court denied a Trump administration petition to stop the restraining order and continue to enforce the immigration ban.

Pence continued:

“Under statutory law and under the Constitution, that authority belongs to the president.”

California Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, told “Fox News Sunday” that she was positive that the order was found to be so wrong, that it will in the end go to the Supreme Court.

Pence also backed up the new sanctions Trump imposed on Iran after the country last week flexed it’s muscles and launched a medium-range ballistic missile.

“They have flouted the U.N. security resolution. What we are seeing here is a hostile action, belligerent action, taken by the Iranians. And we just are not going to put up with it anymore.”