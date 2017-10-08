Pennsylvania Vegan Closes Food Truck Business After Cheering Murder of ‘Meat Eaters’ in Vegas

Leftists all over the nation are finding out the hard way that

Americans are sick and tired of their radical, violent, intolerant, uninformed, condescending behavior. And by “the hard way” we mean that Lefty businesses whose owners make fools of themselves by hating on Americans who hold traditional values, are losing money, losing sponsors, and sometimes even closing the doors.

That is the fate of Delinda Jensen’s Mother Nature Vegan Cuisine. Ms. Jensen took to Facebook to post her hatred for the victims of the Las Vegas massacre, saying, “Yes I am jaded. Fifty nine meat eaters dead. How many animals will live because of this?”

Immediately her post drew heavy criticism for her apparent support of the random killing of 58 Americans, and the injuring of 489 more. In her view, it’s ok because they were “meat eaters.” Of course there’s every probability that many vegans were among the dead and injured. But that aside, it takes an evil person to wish death on others for the simple reason that you disagree with them on what to eat.

Her response to being called out online for her heinous attitude? “I don’t give a (profanity) about carnists anymore.”

When pressed by local media about her horrendous celebration of death, she backtracked somewhat, saying, “Meat eaters or not, no one deserves to die like that. I wasn’t celebrating the death of those people. That’s not how vegans think — we are non-violent.” She continued, admitting nothing more than that her post was “poorly written.”

She said, “I (profanity) up. Was it poorly written? Absolutely. Do I regret it? Yes. I am so sorry I wrote that.”

No, it was evil, not poorly written. She said exactly what she was thinking. And what she regrets is that she has lost business and the respect of her community because of her ugly attitude. Delinda Jensen has shut down the business and hidden the bright green truck in storage. She has also deleted her social media accounts and installed security cameras around her home, as she is afraid to go out.

She whined, “It’s almost like a lynch mob is forming. It seems that it’s no longer about the Facebook post — now it’s about eating meat.”

Well Ms. Jensen, how does it feel to be afraid? Not very good, does it? You can stop with the whole “we are non-violent” nonsense. You just celebrated the violent senseless deaths of 58 Americans. That’s called being violent, as the Left usually is when they want to get their way. The Wilkes-Barre community has seen you for the fraud you are; preaching peace but stoking the fires of hate and violence. Your truck says “sharing a little piece of peace.” But what you actually shared on Facebook was a big piece of hate. Sounds like major mission creep.

No doubt Ms. Jensen will have lots of time to think about her nasty behavior. Because she won’t be selling vegan food.