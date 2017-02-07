PICTURES: Patriots parade gets crazy, fans take shots at Roger Goodell

PICTURES: Patriots parade gets crazy, fans take shots at Roger Goodell
07 Feb, 2017
For anyone who missed it, the New England Patriots won the Super Bowl after coming back from an amazing deficit and actually taking the game into overt-time.

Of course, the team was honored with a parade, but not everyone is a Roger Goodell fan. In fact, one would think he played for the Falcons the way some of these Pats fans talked about him.

From The Daily Mail:

Hundreds of thousands of New England Patriots fans, bundled up in coats and red-white-and-blue knit caps, defied a driving snowstorm in Boston on Tuesday to celebrate their team’s latest Super Bowl victory.

The team, celebrating its fifth National Football League championship since 2002, started parading through the city in WWII-ear amphibious vehicles just after 11:30am.

Despite the less-than-ideal weather conditions and a nearly 40-minute delay in the festivities, fans and players alike were in high spirits while hits like ‘All I do is win’ and songs by the Dropkick Murphys played over loud speakers.

Fans and players alike even stripped off in the snow, including tight end Rob Gronkowski, who sadly sat out Sunday’s game due to an injury.

Teammate Rob Ninkovich was seen warming up by chugging a bottle of Grey Goose vodka, while other another player, Chris Long, threw beer cans out of their duck boat chariot.

Nearby, emboldened fans scrawled the words ‘F*** Roger Goodell’ in a snowy field in protest of the NFL commissioner.

Congratulations to the New England Patriots on their Super Bowl victory. Here’s to many more!

