Planned Parenthood Insults Pro-Life ‘March For Life’ Goers As ‘Extremists’ In A ‘March Of Lies’

Last Friday, thousands and thousands of Americans gathered in Washington, D.C. to March for Life. Yes, they were there to peacefully demonstrate support for the ending of the brutal and barbaric practice of dismembering American children before they even take their first breath. But of course Planned Parenthood president and CEO Cecile Richards has something to say about that in a letter to supporters. She referred to the March for Life as a “March of Lies”. Which is ironic coming from a woman who promotes the false idea, the LIE, that abortion doesn’t take a life. No, the lies are all on the side of Planned Parenthood and NARAL.

Ms. Richards sneering tweet is below.

Anti-abortion #MarchofLies extremists say a lot of #AlternativeFacts. Here's the reality on how people feel after getting the care they need pic.twitter.com/f8HsXgYZpH — Planned Parenthood (@PPact) January 27, 2017

Those who stand for the protection of the innocent will be able to hold their heads high. Those who promote the killing of babies will not. Even the “Roe” of Roe v. Wade, realized years ago that abortion takes a life. It takes a life that hasn’t even had a chance yet. It tears apart a baby. And for nothing more than the fact that his mother doesn’t want him. Human life is valuable, not based on whether it is wanted, but based on the fact that it is human. Humans matter. All humans matter. A person’s a person no matter how small.

Ms. Richards, you literally earn a living on the blood of children. How do you sleep at night? The shameful bloody stain of abortion on this nation needs to end. 59 million dead children stand as a silent witness to that fact. Let’s do the right thing and end it.