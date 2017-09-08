Poem That Says God Is A “LIE” Assigned To Middle Schoolers- Parents OUTRAGED

Having a political and social agenda is no new concept to public schools. They get away with their progressive, Marxist idealism all the time throughout the country. But did one school take it too far now? Was their anti-God agenda just way too blatant for parents of students to ignore? The culprit of this weeks public education debacle is a poem.

This poem was titled “Unicorn,” and the opening of Unicorn just might make you just as upset as these parents were: “God is like a mythical creature / A unicorn with silver blood / If you drink the blood you will live forever / It makes a good story in a book like Harry Potter …”

“Unicorn” then takes it even further by declaring that God “is revealed in all his foolishness / a naked lie / a childish dream / a mythical creature like the unicorn.”

Look, this poem is by no means going to win any literary awards, but the issue that many parents have taken with it is that it was handed out to their middle school children in Georgia. I agree that all speech is protected, and being offended in school is a good way to stretch and form an argument to counter ideas – but where is Islam, or any other religion that isn’t Christianity or Judaism, being taken in the same context?

Nowhere, that’s where.

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

The teachers at this school tried to claim that this particular poem was being used as a teaching tool to relate how a unicorn can be represented as a safe and happy place in Greek mythology…What the?

Here’s what many, including me don’t understand about this “Unicorn” poem and it’s use in the school. How is it basically throughout the whole thing, taking swings as the existence of God? What does that have to do with ‘safe and happy Greek mythology? My guess is nothing, so now school officials are apologizing for their screw up.

Principal Shannon Hulsey actually took a high road, and respectfully apologized without using ridiculous rhetoric that school administrators commonly use for half-assed apologies.

“We just admitted this was a mistake. In no way whatsoever would we want to defame God or go anywhere in that direction here at the school.”

Hulsey then tired to explain that a language arts teacher who is a 20 year employee with the school had actually pulled that particular poem out of a stack of poems she had collected over the years, and it was just by luck of the draw.

“We’re not exactly sure where it came from [or] who even put it in the pile of materials.”