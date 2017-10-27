Poll: Majority of white Americans feel that they have been discriminated against

If you had told me, 8 years ago that white Americans would feel discriminated against in, well, America, I wouldn’t have believed you. The liberals don’t get a lot right, but for a long time white people were treated with preference for a long time. It was only recently that minorities began receiving preferential treatment.

Now, however, there are polls indicating that the “majority” of white people feel like they have been discriminated against, and I can’t say that I disagree. When you skin color leads your potential employer to not choose you despite the fact that you are clearly qualified for the job, just because someone darker wants it and they have a quota to fill, there is a problem. I have no issue with equality, I do have a problem with races being give preferential treatment because no matter how you slice it, that is racism.

This poll was conducted by NPR, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, and it found that a surprising 55% of white people think that “discrimination against white people exists in the U.S. today.” 19% of those polled believe they have been “personally discriminated against” based on their skin color, and 13% say they have been discriminated against for a promotion or equal pay based on their skin color.

Most people reading this are conservative and are going to nod in agreement, thinking that minorities get everything handed to them these days simply because of their skin color, and they’d be pretty close to accurate. If a cop sees a person of color, they’re going to immediately assume that if they get into an altercation with this person, they are going to end up on the news and there is going to be an angry mob and their house. This would influence how they act toward this person. That is wrong.

Businesses often have a “quota” to meet thanks to Affirmative Action that demanded that they hire a certain number of minorities in order to be considered “non-descriminatory” or some other equally ridiculous nonsense. Basically if you’re quite and qualified, you may lose the position to someone who is black and less qualified simply because their skin color is more important than yours. Does that seem right to you?

Is this what liberals think of when they see an “equal society?” If not, we need to have a conversation about what kind of discrimination is okay ans what isn’t. Treating white people as “lesser” based on their skin color is not the way to go, unless you want a civil war.