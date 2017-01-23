President Donald Trump Signs An Executive Order to Defund International Planned Parenthood

President Donald Trump wasted no time following up on his promise to the American people to stop funding Planned Parenthood and their abortion mill.

Of course liberal women are ranting and raving about this, but I’m still waiting for one of them to point out where in the Constitution it says that I have to pay for their reproductive health.

From LifeNews:

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

President Donald Trump today signed an executive order to defund International Planned Parenthood. Most pro-life Americans are anxiously awaiting Congress to pass a bill to defund the Planned Parenthood abortion business. While that defunding legislation concerns the domestic-based Planned Parenthood abortion corporation, President Trump has the ability to put in place an executive order that would revoke funding for its International affiliate. When pro-abortion former President Barack Obama took office, Obama overturned a policy that prevented funding of groups that promote or perform abortions overseas. The Mexico City Policy covered over $400 million in federal funds, part of which flowed to the abortion businesses International Planned Parenthood and Marie Stopes International for their foreign efforts. As LifeNews.com reported, the pro-life policy had been in place during the entirety of the Bush administration and Obama rescinded it on his first week in office. Named for a 1984 population conference where President Reagan initially announced it, the Mexico City Policy made it so family planning funds could only go to groups that would agree to not do abortions or lobby foreign nations to overturn their pro-life laws. Today, Trump restored the Mexico City Policy by executive order.

I’m glad he stuck by his word, regardless of what people are saying about him. I find that respectable in a leader.