President Trump: Talking to North Korea’s Kim is a waste, ‘will do what needs to be done’ [VIDEO]

President Donald Trump is as fed up with North Korea’s crap as the rest of America, and he’s done talking to them. We’ve tried the diplomatic route, we’ve tried appeasing them, and we’ve tried threatening them. None of that has worked, and now we’re down to the end of the list of ways we can deal with them.

Trump has repeatedly promised that we’re going to “deal with them” and end the cycle of madness that has been ramped up in recent years thanks to NKs suspicious boost in nuclear arms. Sure, we are trying to continue to talk to them, but only as a way to prove to people that we did everything within our power to solve our issues before resorting to the nuclear option.

Trump issued a series of tweets on Sunday discussing Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s attempts to resolve our conflicts with North Korea peacefully. Naturally, Trump wasn’t the biggest fan of that idea.

…Save your energy Rex, we'll do what has to be done! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 1, 2017

“I told Rex Tillerson, our wonderful Secretary of State, tha the is wasting his time trying to negotiate with Little Rocket Man…” Trump wrote in his first tweet.

“… Save your energy Rex, we’ll do what has to be done!” President Trump finished.

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

A few hours later, he fired off another tweet about the situation.

Being nice to Rocket Man hasn't worked in 25 years, why would it work now? Clinton failed, Bush failed, and Obama failed. I won't fail. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 1, 2017

“Being nice to Rocket Man hasn’t working in 25 years, why would it work now?” he asked. “Clinton failed, Bushed failed, and Obama failed. I won’t fail.”

Well let’s hope he doesn’t because with the way North Korea’s nuclear arms are headed, they are sure to have long-range missiles fit to fire within the next year, and something tells me that pudgy little bully up there doesn’t know how to forget a grudge.

Watch the video below:

Watch the latest video at video.foxnews.com

Liberals are clutching their pearls over the idea that we might have to send a nuke over to North Korea, but let’s not insult ourselves by pretending that there is absolutely any other way to take care of a threat like this. The only think Kim Jong-un understands better than the dinner bell is violence and threats of violence. We cannot continue to shrivel under the scrutiny of liberals and chronically anti-war hippies who don’t believe there is any reason you should use violence to defend yourself.

Well I hate to break it to y’all, but if it comes down to an “us vs them” scenario, I support doing everything we can to make sure that we’re standing when the dust clears.